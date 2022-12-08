Morgan Stanley Raises Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target to SEK 74

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from SEK 70 to SEK 74 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$7.75 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.25 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from SEK 64 to SEK 65 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.31.

Lundin Mining Price Performance

Shares of LUNMF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.17. 32,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,626. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.00.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $648.50 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

