M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Bought by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 532,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,833 shares during the period. M&T Bank makes up about 1.9% of Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.30% of M&T Bank worth $84,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.8% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 0.3% during the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 24,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 13.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.86.

M&T Bank stock opened at $147.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.45. The stock has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $141.49 and a 1-year high of $193.42.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($0.38). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $377,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,203.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

