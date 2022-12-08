Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $56.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

MUR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a hold rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Murphy Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.33.

Murphy Oil Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of MUR opened at $42.65 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.58 and a 200 day moving average of $39.24. Murphy Oil has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.28. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 25.27%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.51 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 16.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $735,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,199.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Murphy Oil news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $735,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,894 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,199.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total value of $379,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,993.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,754 shares of company stock worth $14,117,095 in the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Murphy Oil

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,444,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $704,568,000 after buying an additional 729,319 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,784,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $555,123,000 after buying an additional 285,258 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,584,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $346,750,000 after buying an additional 276,213 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,815,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $315,682,000 after buying an additional 365,686 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,611,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,832,000 after buying an additional 16,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

