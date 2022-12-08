MUSE ENT NFT Price Down 48.3% Over Last 7 Days (MSCT)

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. One MUSE ENT NFT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000860 BTC on major exchanges. MUSE ENT NFT has a market cap of $133.20 million and approximately $4,001.61 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MUSE ENT NFT has traded 48.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $952.56 or 0.05529701 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.56 or 0.00508445 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,233.98 or 0.30391274 BTC.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Profile

MUSE ENT NFT was first traded on June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent. MUSE ENT NFT’s official website is msksoft.io.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.17998511 USD and is down -14.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $4,857.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MUSE ENT NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MUSE ENT NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

