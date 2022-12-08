MX TOKEN (MX) Trading Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days

MX TOKEN (MX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. During the last week, MX TOKEN has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. MX TOKEN has a total market cap of $83.69 million and approximately $673,534.19 worth of MX TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MX TOKEN token can now be bought for $0.84 or 0.00004849 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MX TOKEN Token Profile

MX TOKEN was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. MX TOKEN’s total supply is 450,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for MX TOKEN is www.mexc.com. MX TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @mexc_global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MX TOKEN

According to CryptoCompare, “MX Token is the official MXC Exchange platform token developed for proof of rights and interests. MX Token provides its holders with bonus rebates on the platform revenue, asset appreciation, supervision, voting rights, a series of rights and interests, etc.”

