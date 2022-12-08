MX TOKEN Price Down 1.6% This Week (MX)

MX TOKEN (MX) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. MX TOKEN has a total market cap of $82.50 million and $896,991.61 worth of MX TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MX TOKEN token can now be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00004793 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MX TOKEN has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MX TOKEN Token Profile

MX TOKEN was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. MX TOKEN’s total supply is 450,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. MX TOKEN’s official website is www.mexc.com. MX TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @mexc_global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MX TOKEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MX Token is the official MXC Exchange platform token developed for proof of rights and interests. MX Token provides its holders with bonus rebates on the platform revenue, asset appreciation, supervision, voting rights, a series of rights and interests, etc.”

