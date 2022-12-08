My DeFi Pet Hits Market Cap of $845,361.93 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 8th. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for about $0.0523 or 0.00000303 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $845,361.93 and $445,118.88 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $293.11 or 0.01700686 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00014998 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00028784 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00035811 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000515 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.07 or 0.01775881 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com.

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

