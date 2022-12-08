N4 Pharma (LON:N4P) Stock Price Up 1.2%

N4 Pharma Plc (LON:N4P – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.05 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 2.05 ($0.02). Approximately 100,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 850,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.03 ($0.02).

N4 Pharma Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.79 million and a P/E ratio of -2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 7.28.

About N4 Pharma

N4 Pharma Plc, a specialist pharmaceutical company, develops novel silica nanoparticle delivery system for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the United Kingdom. It develops Nuvec, a non-viral adjuvant delivery system for vaccines and cancer treatments. N4 Pharma Plc was incorporated in 1979 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

