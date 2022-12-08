Nano (XNO) Price Tops $0.77

Nano (XNO) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 8th. Nano has a market cap of $102.51 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nano has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One Nano coin can now be bought for $0.77 or 0.00004466 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17,227.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.16 or 0.00453673 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00021991 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.73 or 0.00851673 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00111713 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.93 or 0.00649697 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005812 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00251262 BTC.

About Nano

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

