Nano (XNO) Reaches Market Cap of $101.52 Million

Nano (XNO) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. Nano has a total market capitalization of $101.52 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nano has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can currently be bought for about $0.76 or 0.00004497 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,942.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.82 or 0.00447501 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00022551 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.28 or 0.00869321 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00111374 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.75 or 0.00653694 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005918 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.61 or 0.00257426 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.