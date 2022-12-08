National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.86-$3.92 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have weighed in on NHI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on National Health Investors to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on National Health Investors from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.50.
National Health Investors Price Performance
Shares of NHI stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,382. National Health Investors has a 12 month low of $50.22 and a 12 month high of $67.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.84 and its 200 day moving average is $59.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 13.83 and a current ratio of 13.82.
National Health Investors Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 20,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 8,319 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $334,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $978,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $3,289,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About National Health Investors
Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.
Featured Stories
