National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.86-$3.92 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NHI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on National Health Investors to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on National Health Investors from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.50.

National Health Investors Price Performance

Shares of NHI stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,382. National Health Investors has a 12 month low of $50.22 and a 12 month high of $67.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.84 and its 200 day moving average is $59.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 13.83 and a current ratio of 13.82.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 229.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 20,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 8,319 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $334,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $978,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $3,289,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

