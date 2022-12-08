Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Receives $5.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.75.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 38,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $135,709.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 979,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,497,861.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 38,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $135,709.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 979,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,497,861.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 13,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $48,052.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 313,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,776.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,034 shares of company stock valued at $313,411 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nektar Therapeutics
Nektar Therapeutics Stock Performance
Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $2.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $546.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.00. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $15.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.73.
Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $23.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.31 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.70% and a negative net margin of 477.85%. As a group, analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Nektar Therapeutics
Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.
