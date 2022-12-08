Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Receives $5.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.75.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 38,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $135,709.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 979,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,497,861.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 38,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $135,709.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 979,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,497,861.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 13,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $48,052.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 313,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,776.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,034 shares of company stock valued at $313,411 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 83,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 133,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 20.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 10.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 158,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $2.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $546.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.00. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $15.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.73.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $23.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.31 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.70% and a negative net margin of 477.85%. As a group, analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nektar Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

Recommended Stories

