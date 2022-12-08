Neo Trading 3.7% Higher This Week (NEO)

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. During the last seven days, Neo has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. Neo has a total market capitalization of $499.12 million and approximately $23.71 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neo coin can currently be bought for about $7.08 or 0.00041051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002062 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $952.56 or 0.05529701 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.56 or 0.00508445 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,233.98 or 0.30391274 BTC.
About Neo
Neo (NEO) is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The official website for Neo is neo.org. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neo’s official message board is medium.com/neo-smart-economy.
Buying and Selling Neo
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Neo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.