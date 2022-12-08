NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Bought by Kopp Family Office LLC

Kopp Family Office LLC raised its position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,615,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. NeoGenomics makes up approximately 9.2% of Kopp Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Kopp Family Office LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $13,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the second quarter worth $28,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the second quarter worth $44,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 450.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 404.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the second quarter worth $88,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEO traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $11.99. The stock had a trading volume of 6,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,872. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $35.40. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.24. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.01.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NEO shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NeoGenomics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

