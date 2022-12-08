Nervos Network (CKB) Market Cap Reaches $82.25 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $82.25 million and $804,891.44 worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Nervos Network

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

