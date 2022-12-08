New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) Shares Gap Down to $4.52

New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at 4.52, but opened at 4.18. New Found Gold shares last traded at 4.10, with a volume of 8,099 shares trading hands.

New Found Gold Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is 3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $692.99 million, a PE ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 1.27.

Get New Found Gold alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Found Gold

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of New Found Gold by 10.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,391,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,200,000 after buying an additional 332,190 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in New Found Gold by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 462,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 131,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in New Found Gold by 176.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 95,604 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Found Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in New Found Gold during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

New Found Gold Company Profile

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 86 mineral licenses and 6,041 claims covering an area of 151,030 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Found Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Found Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.