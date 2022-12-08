New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.14-$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $230.00 million-$235.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $235.28 million.

New Relic Stock Performance

New Relic stock opened at $56.99 on Thursday. New Relic has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $112.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on New Relic from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on New Relic in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on New Relic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on New Relic from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised New Relic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at New Relic

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Relic

In other New Relic news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 317,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $19,462,014.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,212,444 shares in the company, valued at $196,922,817.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 317,488 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $19,462,014.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,212,444 shares in the company, valued at $196,922,817.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO William Staples sold 6,485 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $376,389.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,403 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,990.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 625,940 shares of company stock worth $37,236,121 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in New Relic by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,973,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,645,000 after acquiring an additional 49,388 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in New Relic by 0.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,889,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,346,000 after acquiring an additional 9,341 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in New Relic by 7.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 561,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,163,000 after purchasing an additional 39,001 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in New Relic by 4.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 449,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,044,000 after purchasing an additional 17,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in New Relic by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 291,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

