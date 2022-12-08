New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $10.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on New York Community Bancorp to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on New York Community Bancorp to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

NYSE:NYCB opened at $8.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. New York Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $13.56.

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 33.12% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Marshall Lux bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.63 per share, for a total transaction of $51,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,780. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 70.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,284,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,647,000 after buying an additional 2,188,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 6.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,878,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,105,000 after buying an additional 1,145,577 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 30.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,899,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,795,000 after buying an additional 1,135,590 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 60.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,512,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,347,000 after buying an additional 944,032 shares during the period. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 17.8% in the second quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 5,822,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,158,000 after acquiring an additional 879,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

