New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NYCB. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on New York Community Bancorp to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on New York Community Bancorp to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.00.

New York Community Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $8.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average of $9.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. New York Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $13.56.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 33.12%. The business had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Marshall Lux purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $51,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,360. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of New York Community Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYCB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 615,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,224,000. 62.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

