NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Price Target Cut to C$9.50

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Pi Financial from C$9.70 to C$9.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Pi Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 68.14% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

TSE NXE traded up C$0.15 on Thursday, hitting C$5.65. 2,516,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,642,597. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.43. NexGen Energy has a twelve month low of C$4.43 and a twelve month high of C$8.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.04. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.24.

Insider Transactions at NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy ( TSE:NXE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that NexGen Energy will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald Jeffrey Roberts purchased 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$287,196.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$560,913.01.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

