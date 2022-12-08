Nexity (OTCMKTS:NNXXY) Stock Rating Lowered by AlphaValue

Nexity (OTCMKTS:NNXXY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on Nexity in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Nexity Stock Performance

NNXXY stock opened at 4.65 on Thursday. Nexity has a 1-year low of 4.65 and a 1-year high of 4.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 4.65.

About Nexity

Nexity SA operates as a real estate company in Europe and internationally. The company operates through Development, Services, and Other Activities divisions. It develops new homes and subdivisions; and new or refurbished office buildings, high-rises, business parks, logistics facilities, retail property, hotels, and other industrial spaces.

