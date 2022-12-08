Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) PT Lowered to $26.00 at Oppenheimer

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Nkarta in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Nkarta from $81.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Nkarta in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.90.

Get Nkarta alerts:

Nkarta Stock Down 3.4 %

NKTX opened at $7.76 on Monday. Nkarta has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $20.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day moving average of $13.03. The stock has a market cap of $378.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of -0.06.

Insider Activity at Nkarta

Institutional Trading of Nkarta

In other news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 23,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $304,589.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,269,995.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 23,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $304,589.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,269,995.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 6,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $79,699.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,569,098.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,344 shares of company stock valued at $396,093 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,879,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,473 shares during the last quarter. SR One Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,427,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 392.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,359,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,297 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 523,829.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 880,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,844,000 after acquiring an additional 880,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,669,000.

About Nkarta

(Get Rating)

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.