NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Posted by on Dec 8th, 2022

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIHGet Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.43.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NMIH. BTIG Research lowered shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NMI from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of NMI to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 16th.

Insider Transactions at NMI

In related news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 19,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $398,489.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,722.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NMI

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in NMI by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NMI by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 660,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,613,000 after acquiring an additional 126,841 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in NMI by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 933,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,537,000 after acquiring an additional 52,295 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NMI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of NMI by 8,481.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 246,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,089,000 after buying an additional 243,924 shares during the period. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMI Trading Up 0.5 %

NMIH opened at $19.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NMI has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $27.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.29.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

