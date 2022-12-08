Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.71

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.71 and traded as high as $13.96. Northern Technologies International shares last traded at $13.14, with a volume of 22,834 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NTIC shares. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Northern Technologies International to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.72. The company has a market capitalization of $122.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.42%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTIC. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 49,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 7.3% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 206,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 14,119 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 8.6% during the second quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 234.7% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.86% of the company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

