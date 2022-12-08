Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stock Position Lifted by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 648,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust makes up approximately 1.4% of Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.31% of Northern Trust worth $62,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 4.8% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTRS opened at $87.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.50 and its 200-day moving average is $94.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $76.15 and a 12 month high of $135.15.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.02). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.46.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

