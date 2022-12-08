Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Acquired by Clough Capital Partners L P

Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 21,305 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman makes up approximately 4.1% of Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $32,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at about $808,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after buying an additional 5,952 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 9.1% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 17.0% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOC traded up $4.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $544.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,377. The company has a market capitalization of $83.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $360.89 and a one year high of $556.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $515.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $487.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

NOC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $537.43.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

