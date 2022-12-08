Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NOC. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $536.92.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC opened at $540.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. Northrop Grumman has a twelve month low of $360.89 and a twelve month high of $556.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $515.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $487.83. The firm has a market cap of $83.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOC. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.4% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 62.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,449,000 after purchasing an additional 10,168 shares during the period. Invst LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 10.7% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 9.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 96.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

