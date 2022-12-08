NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.20-3.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.29.

NWE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on NorthWestern from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet lowered NorthWestern from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on NorthWestern in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Shares of NWE stock traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $57.86. 1,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,051. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.98. NorthWestern has a 52 week low of $48.68 and a 52 week high of $63.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.45.

NorthWestern ( NASDAQ:NWE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $335.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.40 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 11.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that NorthWestern will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.62%.

In related news, COO Brian B. Bird sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $357,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 108,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,339.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Brian B. Bird sold 6,800 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $357,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,462 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,339.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael R. Cashell sold 1,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $90,529.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,812 shares in the company, valued at $841,040.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,502 shares of company stock valued at $663,637. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in NorthWestern in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in NorthWestern in the second quarter worth about $226,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

