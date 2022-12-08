Numeraire Price Tops $14.09 (NMR)

Numeraire (NMR) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 8th. One Numeraire token can now be bought for approximately $14.09 or 0.00083105 BTC on exchanges. Numeraire has a market capitalization of $83.00 million and $17.91 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Numeraire has traded up 24.2% against the US dollar.

About Numeraire

Numeraire's launch date was June 21st, 2017. Numeraire's total supply is 10,931,080 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,888,504 tokens. The Reddit community for Numeraire is https://reddit.com/r/numerai and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai. Numeraire's official website is numer.ai. Numeraire's official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Numeraire

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.”Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”.In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

