Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main reduced its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,010,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820,598 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned 0.19% of Nutrien worth $80,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 4.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,564,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,557 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 3.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,078,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,513,000 after purchasing an additional 395,796 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,649,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,107,000 after purchasing an additional 85,067 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.2% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 10,026,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,985,000 after buying an additional 120,689 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 31.9% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,019,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,632,000 after buying an additional 1,456,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $124.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. HSBC downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.82.

Nutrien stock opened at $76.25 on Thursday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $67.23 and a 52-week high of $117.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.61 and a 200-day moving average of $84.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($1.41). The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 20.60%. As a group, analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 13.67%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

