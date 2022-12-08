NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Brick & Kyle Associates’ 8th Largest Position

Brick & Kyle Associates cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,813 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 3.3% of Brick & Kyle Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 121.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVIDIA Trading Up 3.3 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.32.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $5.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $166.60. 711,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,624,452. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.13, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $322.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.41 and its 200-day moving average is $155.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

