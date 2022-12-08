Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) COO Sells $109,150.00 in Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) COO Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $109,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 551,337 shares in the company, valued at $12,035,686.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Brian Clem also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 1st, Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $102,850.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $120,400.00.

Shares of NYSE:OSH opened at $21.28 on Thursday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $35.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Oak Street Health by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Oak Street Health by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Oak Street Health by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Oak Street Health by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank grew its stake in Oak Street Health by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 19,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Oak Street Health from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James downgraded Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Oak Street Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Oak Street Health from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.87.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

