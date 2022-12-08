Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Reaches $0.0438 on Top Exchanges

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. Oasis Network has a market cap of $250.64 million and $13.89 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0438 or 0.00000260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04397107 USD and is down -3.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $17,685,436.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

