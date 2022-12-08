Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Reaches $0.0440 on Major Exchanges

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 8th. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0440 or 0.00000260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $252.16 million and $12.94 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,250.60 or 0.07381632 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00036134 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00078272 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00057260 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001306 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00009877 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00025192 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, "Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org."

Oasis Network Token Trading

