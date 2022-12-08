Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Shares Gap Up to $1.41

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at 1.41, but opened at 1.48. Oatly Group shares last traded at 1.44, with a volume of 29,015 shares.
OTLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Oatly Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen decreased their target price on Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Oatly Group from $3.43 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Oatly Group from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oatly Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 7.82.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 2.07 and a 200-day moving average price of 3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.52.
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.
