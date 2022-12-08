Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Shares Gap Up to $1.41

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at 1.41, but opened at 1.48. Oatly Group shares last traded at 1.44, with a volume of 29,015 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OTLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Oatly Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen decreased their target price on Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Oatly Group from $3.43 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Oatly Group from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oatly Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 7.82.

Oatly Group Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 2.07 and a 200-day moving average price of 3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oatly Group

Oatly Group Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 26.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,215,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 251,041 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Oatly Group in the third quarter worth about $1,038,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Oatly Group by 15.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 252,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 33,154 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Oatly Group by 449.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,148,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC grew its position in Oatly Group by 33.3% in the third quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. 22.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

Featured Articles

