Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Acquires 17,885 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 165.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,885 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 735.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTIS opened at $79.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.92 and its 200-day moving average is $72.67. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $62.49 and a 12 month high of $88.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 39.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

