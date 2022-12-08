Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 32,872 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ICL. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,008,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,219,000 after purchasing an additional 26,422 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in ICL Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in ICL Group by 934.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 56,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 51,459 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ICL Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,035,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,702,000 after acquiring an additional 16,129 shares during the period.

ICL Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICL opened at $8.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.27. ICL Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $7.92 and a 12-month high of $12.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.62%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.79%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ICL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ICL Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of ICL Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ICL Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

About ICL Group

(Get Rating)

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Further Reading

