Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Makes New Investment in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 68,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned approximately 0.14% of SpringWorks Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWTX. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 143.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,889,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,359 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,412,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,831 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,432,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,103,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,170,000 after buying an additional 470,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 522.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 526,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after buying an additional 442,164 shares during the last quarter.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $24.06 on Thursday. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $74.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.12 and its 200 day moving average is $26.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SWTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush set a $45.00 price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 153,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $4,918,548.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,970,950.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 28.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

