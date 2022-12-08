Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Purchases 13,041 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,041 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned 0.14% of Zuora worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 344.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 100,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 77,962 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 91,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,336 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,472,466,000. Finally, Jeneq Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $469,000. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZUO opened at $5.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Zuora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $20.43. The company has a market cap of $759.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.78.

In other news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 7,500 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $52,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,749.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 7,500 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $52,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,749.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 6,148 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total value of $47,278.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,846.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,561 shares of company stock valued at $580,152. Company insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ZUO. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Zuora from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Zuora in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Zuora from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Zuora from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

