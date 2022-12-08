Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Purchases New Shares in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,597,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in American Water Works by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,447,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,729,331,000 after acquiring an additional 702,408 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Water Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after acquiring an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth $41,568,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth $41,938,000. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Stock Down 0.6 %

AWK stock opened at $153.79 on Thursday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.77 and a 52 week high of $189.65. The company has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of American Water Works to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

American Water Works Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.