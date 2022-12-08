Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Sells 3,163 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lowered its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,163 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,718,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,338,000 after buying an additional 557,341 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 528,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,367,000 after buying an additional 239,242 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,364,000 after buying an additional 195,400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 643.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 201,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after buying an additional 174,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 687,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,138,000 after buying an additional 174,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HE. Evercore ISI set a $36.00 target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Shares of NYSE HE opened at $40.60 on Thursday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.18 and a 1-year high of $44.72. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.22%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

