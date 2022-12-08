Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Sells 5,938 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP trimmed its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,938 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NDAQ. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Stock Down 3.2 %

NDAQ opened at $64.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.22. The company has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.77 and a 1 year high of $70.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $137,424.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,381 shares in the company, valued at $3,558,692.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $883,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,940,985. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $137,424.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,381 shares in the company, valued at $3,558,692.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,896 shares of company stock worth $1,266,150. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NDAQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.33 to $66.67 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.79.

About Nasdaq

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.