OMG Network (OMG) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $21.29 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. During the last week, OMG Network has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $164.98 million and $21.29 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for about $1.18 or 0.00006843 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00077941 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00056861 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001304 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00009887 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00025078 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005024 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000142 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

