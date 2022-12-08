OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Sold by Park West Asset Management LLC

Park West Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,734,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 135,000 shares during the quarter. OneMain comprises about 3.7% of Park West Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Park West Asset Management LLC owned about 1.40% of OneMain worth $64,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 77.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284,232 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the second quarter worth about $34,763,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of OneMain by 29.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,246,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,592,000 after buying an additional 282,640 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,359,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in OneMain by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,126,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,244,000 after acquiring an additional 174,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Get OneMain alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded OneMain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on OneMain to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of OneMain from $57.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneMain currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.64.

OneMain Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of OMF stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,717. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.17. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.77 and a 12-month high of $55.50.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.28. OneMain had a return on equity of 33.73% and a net margin of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.45 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.13%.

OneMain Profile

(Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.