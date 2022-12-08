Ontology Price Hits $0.18 (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. Ontology has a market cap of $159.97 million and approximately $14.40 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ontology has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00001060 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,278.32 or 0.07416261 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035733 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00078041 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00057144 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001298 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009945 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00024823 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork.

Ontology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

