Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC lessened its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,267 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Oracle by 25.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 523,794 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $36,597,000 after purchasing an additional 107,413 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Oracle by 3.1% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 688,224 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,082,000 after purchasing an additional 20,453 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 15.6% during the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Oracle by 7.6% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 50,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $78.78 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $212.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.98.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.04.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.