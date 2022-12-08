Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) Price Target Cut to C$2.00 by Analysts at Pi Financial

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Pi Financial from C$2.20 to C$2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 60.00% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Orezone Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$2.40 to C$2.15 in a report on Friday, October 21st. TD Securities set a C$2.25 price objective on Orezone Gold and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Orezone Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Orezone Gold stock remained flat at C$1.25 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,152. Orezone Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.87 and a 52-week high of C$1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of C$404.42 million and a P/E ratio of -14.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.25.

Insider Activity

About Orezone Gold

In other Orezone Gold news, Director Patrick Downey bought 50,000 shares of Orezone Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,067,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,298,281.

(Get Rating)

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

