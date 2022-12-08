Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.25

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$15.25 and traded as high as C$17.05. Osisko Gold Royalties shares last traded at C$16.86, with a volume of 269,032 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. CIBC boosted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Eight Capital lowered their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.19.

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.14 billion and a PE ratio of -85.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -109.45%.

In other news, Director Duncan Cornell Card sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.00, for a total value of C$85,000.00.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

