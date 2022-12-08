Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Receives $19.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.20.
Several brokerages have issued reports on OMI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $37.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Owens & Minor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens & Minor
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMI. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 168.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 307.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.
Owens & Minor Price Performance
Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 23.48%. Analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Owens & Minor Company Profile
Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.
