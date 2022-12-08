Oxen (OXEN) Trading Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. Oxen has a market capitalization of $10.92 million and approximately $156,187.72 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17,237.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.08 or 0.00452962 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00021977 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.49 or 0.00849855 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00111402 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.83 or 0.00648757 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005811 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.44 or 0.00252017 BTC.

Oxen Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 61,016,775 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Oxen

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

